Locker Room Report: UNC Defeats Virginia

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina ended a seven game losing streak to Virginia by defeating the Cavaliers 74-58 on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot’s double-double of 29 points and 22 rebounds. Also scoring in double figures were Brady Manek with 19 points and Caleb Love with 16 points.

The Tar Heels improve to 11-4 overall and 3-1 in the ACC, while the Cavaliers drop to 9-6 overall and 3-2 in the ACC.

Here is what Love, Manek, and Bacot had to say after the game: