UNC Announces February Signing Class

(Photo by Kevin Roy/THI)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — There will be no shortage of new Tar Heels this fall, as North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi announced the addition of 19 student-athletes to the program on National Signing Day Wednesday. "We are excited about integrating the 17 incoming freshmen as well as two transfers to our current team as we being the process of building our 2025 roster," said Lombardi. There were 17 new freshmen added to the fold on Wednesday and two new transfers, Daniel King, an offensive lineman from Troy, and Jaffer Murphy, a kicker from Lake Erie.

Advertisement

Transfer Signees

Daniel King OL 6-5, 340 Cairo, Ga. • Played three seasons on the offensive line at Troy • Earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors following the 2023 and 2024 seasons • Allowed only nine sacks in 1,396 pass blocking snaps for his career at Troy • Was a team captain and played both tackle and guard • Played one season at Georgia Military Academy prior to time at Troy Jaffer Murphy K 6-1, 185 Marion, Iowa • Played first season of football at Division II Lake Erie in 2024 • Earned All-Region and All-G-Mac honors as a placekicker • From 2020 to 2023, was a Division I soccer player at both Drake and Florida Gulf Coast • Connected on 13-of-21 field goal attempts in 2024, going 6-for-8 from inside of 40 yards • Also made four field goals of 50 yards or more including a 60-yarder

High School Signees

Guytano Bartolomeo P/K 5-10, 170 Old Tappan, N.J. • A product of Bergen Catholic HS in Oradell, N.J. • Made 143 of 145 career extra point attempts • Connected on 11 of 16 career field goal tries with a long of 41 yards as a senior • Tallied 176 career points, including a season high of 62 as a junior, when he made all 44 extra point tries and all six of his FG attempts • His kickoffs earned 33 touchbacks in 2024 and 60 in his career • Helped lead Bergen Catholic to the #1 ranking in the state of New Jersey three years in a row (2022-24) • Bergen Catholic's starting kicker in both 2023 & '24

Jake Bauer LB 6-1, 225 West Chester, Pa. • A linebacker from Malvern Prep in Malvern, Pa. • Rated the No. 29 player in Pennsylvania and No. 147 nationally among linebackers, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings • Recorded 90 tackles as a junior with seven tackles for loss and three interceptions while also scoring three touchdowns as a fullback

Shanard Clower WR 5-9, 155 Lakeland, Fla. • Played wide receiver, cornerback and free safety at Lakeland High School • As a senior in 2024, caught 28 passes for 556 yards (19.9 per reception) with nine touchdowns while leading Lakeland to an undefeated season until it lost in the 5A Florida state title game • Posted two-year totals of 676 receiving yards, 17.8 yards per catch and 11 scores • As a senior on the defensive side of the line of scrimmage, he made five total tackles with an interception

Trey Giddens DT 6-3, 275 Virginia Beach, Va. • A defensive tackle from Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Va. • An early graduate who was originally part of the Class of 2026 • In 10 games as a sophomore in 2023, he totaled 50 tackles with 12 tackles for loss and three sacks

Tyler Houser LB 6-2, 220 Sparta, N.J. • A product of Pope John XXIII High School • Recorded 341 career tackles, including 225 solo stops and 116 assists • Tallied 109 solo tackles and 144 total hits as a senior with 86 solo stops and 121 total hits as a junior • Made 13.5 career sacks, including 7.0 in 10 games as a senior • Also had an interception and a fumble recovery as both a junior and senior • Also played basketball in high school

Nicco Maggio DT 6-1, 290 Buford, Ga. • Played three varsity seasons at Buford High School • Broke out as a senior, posting 40 total tackles (20 solo), 4.0 sacks and 10.0 tackles for loss • Also had 15 tackles (nine solo) with 2.0 tackles for loss as a junior • Career totals in three seasons include 58 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, seven QB hurries, an interception, two fumbles caused and two fumble recoveries

Gary Merrill QB 6-1, 180 Patchogue, N.Y. • Attends St. Anthony's High School in Melville, N.Y., where he played two seasons at quarterback • In his career, tallied 3,214 passing yards with a completion percentage of 68.6 and 32 touchdowns with a QB rating of 117.6 • Had his best year as a senior, completing 124 of 180 passes (68.9 percent) with 19 TDs, just four interceptions and a QB rating of 126.2 • Also effective carrying the ball, rushing for 3,109 career yards on 354 carries (8.8 per carry) with 17 100-yard games and 47 touchdowns on the ground • Ran for 1,955 yards (9.1 per carry), 32 touchdowns and 10 100-yard games as a senior in 2024

Au'Tori Newkirk QB 6-3, 200 Norfolk, Va. • Led Maury High School to an undefeated season and a second consecutive Class 5 Virginia state title with a 15-0 record in 2024 • The Virginia Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year in both 2023 and 2024 • As a senior in 2024, he threw for 3,802 yards with 50 touchdowns while rushing for 603 yards and six more TDs

Jaylon Nichols RB 6-0, 185 Monroe, La. • A three-year letterman and running back from Neville High School in Monroe, La. • Ran for 1,417 yards on 219 carries as a senior in 2024 (6.5 yards per carry) with six 100-yard games and 24 touchdowns, adding 15 receptions for 110 yards • Also ran for 258 yards and six scores as a junior and 110 yards and two scores as a sophomore in 2023 • In his career, posted 1,785 rushing yards (6.3 per carry) with 32 touchdowns

Emmanuel Nwaiwu Edge 6-4, 250 St. Laurent, Quebec, Canada • Played on the defensive line for Vanier College in Montreal • Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, including the No. 152 edge rusher in the class

Lantz Pascal LB 6-1, 225 Margate, Fla. • Played middle linebacker for two seasons at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. • Made 144 career total tackles, including 96 solo hits and 14.0 tackles for loss • Posted his best season as a junior with 72 solo tackles, 37 assists, 109 total hits, 11.0 tackles for loss, four quarterback sacks and four fumble recoveries • As a senior, he had 35 total tackles (24 solo) with 3.0 tackles for loss and eight QB hurries

Yasir Smith DE 6-5, 265 Huger, S.C. • Played football and basketball at Summerville High School in Summerville, S.C. • Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports

Kamarion Thomas DT 6-3, 280 Saint Albans, N.Y. • A defensive lineman for one season at Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, N.Y. • Also attended Middle Village Christ the King • Surpassed 40 tackles as a senior, including at least 20 for loss

Joseph "JoJo" Troupe RB 5-8, 200 Tampa, Fla. • A product of Berkeley Prep School, where he played running back • Ran for 3,444 career yards in four seasons • Tallied 17 career 100-yard games on the ground with 42 career touchdowns • Posted career highs with 1,510 rushing yards (100.7 per game), 16 touchdowns and seven 100-yard games as a junior in 2023 • He also saw action over two years as a linebacker as a freshman and sophomore • Also plays outfield on the baseball team at Berkeley Prep

Madrid Tucker WR 5-10, 160 Lehigh Acres, Fla. • A three-sport athlete (football, basketball, baseball) at Fort Myers High School in Fort Myers, Fla. • Caught 95 career passes for 1,828 yards (19.2 per catch) and 24 receiving touchdowns, adding 753 rushing yards for 17 TDs • As a senior in 2024, he caught 36 balls for 686 yards and eight scores while also adding 383 yards and five touchdowns on the ground • In 2023 as a junior, caught 33 balls for 722 yards (21.9 per reception) and 12 TDs

Kenedy Uzoma WR 6-5, 210 Beltsville, Md. • Attends High Point High School in Beltsville, Md. • In 2024, he caught 34 passes for 817 yards and 12 touchdowns • On defense as a senior in 2024, he recorded 24 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles • A three-star prospect ranked the No. 33 recruit in the state of Maryland and the No. 60 athlete in the nation (247Sports Composite rankings)