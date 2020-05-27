THI’s annual series taking a look ahead at the Tar Heels returning for next season is here. It must be noted that UNC signed six prospects coming in, four of whom were McDonald’s All-Americas. Today, we look at rising senior Andrew Platek: Andrew Platek wanted the opportunity to get on the court, break a healthy sweat and show what he could do. That was his message at the end of his sophomore season, in which his playing time dipped from his freshman campaign. With an atypical UNC roster, and that he was a junior and knew what Roy Williams wanted executed as much as anyone on the club, Platek got his chance this past season and at times made the most of it, but there were also times he didn’t produce. Platek has been the program’s best perimeter shooter for at least the last two years, according to many of his teammates, but that hasn't shown itself in games, as he's struggled shooting the ball and at times wasn't all that aggresive seeking a shot.

Platek started nine games and averaged 18.1 minutes per contest. (Jenna Miller, THI)

None of this is lost on Platek, though. A straightforward spokesman for what’s up – right or wrong – with the team, he understands exactly what he must do to help the Tar Heels win and factor in the team’s progression moving forward. His efficiency must improve, which wasn’t very high at times this past season. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 18.1 minutes per game starting nine times in the 31 contests he played, missing two with an ankle injury. He averaged 3.9 points converting 36.6 percent of his field goal attempts, including just 13-for-57 (22.8 percent) from 3-point range to go with 1.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per outing. During one stretch from January 11 through February 8, Platek averaged 35 minutes per contest, but after netting a total of 33 minutes in the next two games, he averaged just 7.6 minutes per outing over Carolina’s final eight games. A lack of production in conjunction with Christian Keeling’s late-season surge affected his playing time. But now he has an offseason to get ready for his final push as a Tar Heel.

Platek played a career-high 49 minutes in a loss at Virginia Tech. (Jacob Turner, THI)