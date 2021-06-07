Looking Ahead: Armando Bacot

THI’s annual series taking a look at the Tar Heels returning for next season is back. It must be noted that North Carolina has signed two prospects for the class of 2021 who will join the program in the summer. It also added two transfers as well. Next season will also be the first for Hubert Davis at the helm of the Tar Heels. Today, we look at junior forward Armando Bacot: Armando Bacot was UNC’s best player last season and generally its most consistent. He finished the campaign leading the team averaging 12.3 points per game as well as 7.8 rebounds per outing. Bacot led the Heels shooting 62.8 percent from the floor, blocked 29 shots, and had 19 steals. He was named third-team All-ACC. The 6-foot-10 native of Richmond, VA, scored in double figures in 20 of Carolina’s 29 games, had 10 or more rebounds in 10 contests, and registered seven double-doubles, which came versus Texas in Asheville, NC Central, Syracuse, at Pittsburgh, at Syracuse, and versus Notre Dame and Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament. In four postseason games, Bacot averaged 16 points and nine rebounds.

Armando Bacot improved his field goal percentage by nearly 16 points last winter from his first year. (ACC Media)

After a wildly inconsistent freshman season, in which Bacot later admitted he lacked the necessary maturity to face the nightly rigors of the ACC, he was much more consistent as a sophomore. “Just staying focused,” he said, when asked what the difference was. But there was more. Bacot cited an early practice when he thought he played well, but UNC Coach Roy Williams banished him to the back of the bench. Bacot said he was the “17th man” for about three weeks during preseason practice. That helped him understand where his game had to be each day. “I can’t take anything for granted…,” he said. “So, I just have to bring it every day.” Bacot scored 20 or more points twice and totaled 15 or more points in 11 contests, including five of UNC’s last six games. In fact, Bacot averaged 16.7 points in that span while converting 35 of 58 shots from the floor, which is 65.5 percent. He also averaged 9.5 boards in that span while playing 25 minutes per contest. Bacot averaged 22.8 minutes over the course of the season.

Armando Bacot closed last season playing the best basketball of his Carolina career. (ACC Media)

It was during that stretch when he displayed more of his offensive game. At 240 pounds, Bacot had mainly been a back-to-the-basket player, but his use of the dribble from the free throw line in the ACC Tournament and a couple of times in the loss to Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament indicated his game was growing even during the season. Bacot clearly refined his game last summer and showed more such touches during the campaign, but this addition to his game is something he may go to more next season, especially with UNC playing more of a spread attack. All Bacot must do is beat his man and he has a lane to the basket. Another key to Bacot’s growth last season was how much Williams pushed him. Bacot said it was daily and “relentless.” But it worked. “He just used the word ‘soft’ a lot, and I (didn’t) like when he was saying that,” Bacot said. “And he was kind of trying to say he was punking us, so I just had to go out there and just show it.”



Reason For Optimism

Bacot became one of the better big men in the ACC last season, and that is with just playing only 22.8 minutes per outing. Minutes won’t be an issue next season, so expect his numbers to blow up again, which already happened from his first year to his second. He has a terrific game around the basket, it extended a bit during last season, and he even added that drive previously noted. Now, with a more open attack, Bacot will have more opportunities to deal with just one big in the lane instead of nearby help side defense to affect his game.



2021-22 Projection