FLASH SALE: 50% off 1-year THI subscription & have a chance at winning 3 FREE tickets to the Miami-UNC game Saturday night.





As we conclude Paxson Wojcik's portion of our North Carolina Basketball Look Ahead series, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the fifth-year wing, his game, his past success at Brown, the role he might have this season, and impact on the Tar Heels.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET

Are you…

*Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?

*Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?

*Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?

Andy can help!!!

Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>



