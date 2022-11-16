The Early Signing Period is in the books. Hubert Davis exits the November window with two top-50 players, and an overall class that is currently ranked No. 13 overall by Rivals.

North Carolina picked up NLI signatures from Simeon Wilcher, a 5-star 6-foot-4 guard from New Jersey, and Zayden High, a 6-foot-10 power forward originally from the San Antonio area.

If you follow Tar Heel Illustrated religiously, you have seen a ton of scouting reports on each player, and there will be more. One of our weekly features is a "Prospect Review" in which we detail each player's high school game performances from the previous week.

This time, we bring you a completely different angle. Although the current Rivals' rankings are not the final ones, the comparisons to players at the same spots from the past decade is an interesting one.

Wilcher is ranked No. 14, and High comes in at No. 46. So let's go all the way back to the 2013 class at both spots and see which players had the same rating.