Love At His Best When Tar Heels Needed It Most

BLACKSBURG, VA – The film room has become Caleb Love’s friend of late. More than it was earlier in the season.

Love recently went through a horrendous shooting slump, something he started climbing out of in a rout of Florida State last weekend. But his sloppy work with the ball was among the major eyesores from North Carolina’s surprising loss at home to Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, and it had actually become part of a recent trend for the sophomore guard.

So, Love watched film of himself. Ball protection is paramount when facing Virginia Tech and its sometimes-stifling halfcourt defense, which was the task at hand for the Tar Heels on Saturday. And it paid off.

That, plus his self-assuredness, and being fueled by the hostile surroundings in UNC’s 65-57 victory over the Hokies inside raucous Cassell Coliseum. Finding reasons the Tar Heels earned the crucial win is easy, and the list rather lengthy. But it just might have to start with Love. He was sensational Saturday, maybe even at his very best in two seasons as a Tar Heel.

“This was his best game as a Carolina basketball player,” UNC Coach Hubert Davis said. “He played well against Duke (43 points in two games) last year. To me, this was the best that I have ever seen him play. He had a great understanding of when to pass and when to shoot. He made great decisions.”

Love finished with 21 points and a career-high seven assists. He was 6-for-12 from the floor, including 3-for-8 from three-point range, and he had just two turnovers. He was unselfish, got his teammates involved, and only appeared to rush things a couple of times.

Love was a floor general, which was a big part of his mission heading in.

“Virginia Tech is a solid defensive team in the half court, you’re not really going to score on a first pass or second pass, you’ve got to break the defense down,” he said. “So, I got downhill and I broke the defense down and found the open man, and it was successful.”