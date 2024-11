CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Football Coach Mack Brown met with the media following his team’s 31-24 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels got an interception for a TD by linebacker Power Echols and 244 rushing yards from Omarion Hampton. UNC has won three straight games and improved to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the ACC. Wake fell to 4-6 and 2-4.