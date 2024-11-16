Inside The Game: Tar Heels Demolish American 107-55

CHAPEL HILL – Once the Tar Heels got everything in gear Friday night, they blew the doors off visiting American in a 107-55 victory at the Smith Center.

North Carolina led by nine points at halftime and proceeded to outscore the Eagles 64-21 over the final 20 minutes. In addition, the Tar Heels outrebounded American by 18 after halftime as well. It was a thoroughly dominating performance.

UNC was led by five players scoring in double figures: Elliot Cadeau and Jalen Washington 18 points each; RJ Davis and Seth Trimble 13 points apiece; and Cade Tyson with 11 points. Drake Powell finished with 7 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks, and a steal.

The Tar Heels improved to 2-1 while the Eagles dropped to 1-3. Here we take you Inside The Game: