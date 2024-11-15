Published Nov 15, 2024
Five Tar Heels Discuss 52-Point Victory Over American
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina scored 64 second-half points in pulling well away from American in a 107-55 victory Friday night at the Smith Center.

UNC was led by five players scoring in double figures: Elliot Cadeau and Jalen Washington 18 points each; RJ Davis and Seth Trimble 13 points apiece; and Cade Tyson with 11 points. Drake Powell finished with 7 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks, and a steal.

The Tar Heels improved to 2-1 while the Eagles dropped to 1-3. Here is what 5 Tar Heels had to say about it afterward:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings