Five Tar Heels Discuss 52-Point Victory Over American

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina scored 64 second-half points in pulling well away from American in a 107-55 victory Friday night at the Smith Center.

UNC was led by five players scoring in double figures: Elliot Cadeau and Jalen Washington 18 points each; RJ Davis and Seth Trimble 13 points apiece; and Cade Tyson with 11 points. Drake Powell finished with 7 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks, and a steal.

The Tar Heels improved to 2-1 while the Eagles dropped to 1-3. Here is what 5 Tar Heels had to say about it afterward: