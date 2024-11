CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina used a massive second half to pull away from American in a 107-55 victory Friday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels outscored the Eagles 64-21 after the intermission shooting 59% from the field while limiting American to 14.7% from the floor.

In this edition of 3 Things, we discuss Carolina’s offensive explosion, second-half defense, and what this means.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.