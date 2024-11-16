AJ: Tyson's 'Confidence Boost' a Big Development for Heels

CHAPEL HILL – Cade Tyson needed to see the ball go through the basket.

His team needed to see it, too.

Not that they were doubting the Belmont transfer, more that they’ve known all along what he can do on the basketball court and were hoping this would be the night he finally lit the fuse, so to speak. And he did.

With 12:43 remaining in North Carolina’s 107-55 romp over American, Tyson drained a 3-pointer from the left corner after a drive-and-kickout by Seth Trimble. It set off the UNC crowd because it was the Tar Heels’ first perimeter make on the night after 10 misses, and it was Tyson’s first three of his UNC career.

And it came after a real struggle the first two games, including playing just 63 seconds last week at Kansas.

“Yes sir, it did,” Tyson replied when asked if it felt good seeing one go down.

He was then asked if it helped him feel a bit normal to see multiple threes go down and get right.

“I think so,” he replied. “I think it’s a little bit of a confidence boost hearing you make a shot and the crowd going crazy.”

Tyson shot 46.5% from the perimeter on 172 attempts last season with the Bruins and was 128-for-287 (44.6%) in two seasons before becoming a Tar Heel. Among the things Tyson was brought to do in Chapel Hill was hit threes; lots of threes.

UNC Coach Hubert Davis is quick to point out Tyson isn’t just a shooter, as are his teammates. But that was the most appealing attribute of him when in the portal and why he was such a big get by the Tar Heels.

What’s interesting is that Tyson was hesitant shooting the ball in the first two games, twice shot air balls and had an attempted three blocked in the opener against Elon. A shooter hesitating is not a good sign at all.