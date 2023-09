CHARLOTTE - Coach Mack Brown spoke to the media after North Carolina's 31-17 win over South Carolina on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.

The Tar Heels were led by quarterback Drake Maye, who completed 24 of 32 passes for 269 yards with two touchdowns. British Brooks led the Tar Heels on the ground with 103 yards on 15 carries.

Defensively, the Tar Heels sacked Gamecock quarterback Spencer Rattler nine times with Amari Gainer and Kaimon Rucker getting two apiece.

The Tar Heels improve to 1-0 while South Carolina falls to 0-1.