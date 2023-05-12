SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET Are you… *Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream? *Looking for a side hustle while working your current job? *Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy? Andy can help!!! Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership. <><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

Our annual May series ranking former players and teams from North Carolina’s football and basketball past continues, as this week the focus is on the top Tar Heels’ football teams from each decade. We have broken this into six categories: Pre-1970; the 1970s; 1980s; 1990s; 2000s; and since 2010. We usually will rank six teams and seven players per period. This week’s series:

No. 5: 2000

Record: 6-5 (3-5) Bowl: None Ranking: None Coach: Carl Torbush All-Americans: Julius Peppers (DE) First-Team All-ACC: Alge Crumpler TE, Julius Peppers DE Honors: Alge Crumpler, Mackey Award finalist. What's To Know: Coming off a shocking 3-8 season two years after finishing in the top 10 for a second consecutive year, Carl Torbush’s third and last team showed some fight in solid wins over Marshall and at Pittsburgh. After dropping five of six game sin one span, the Heels closed with three straight wins, but it wasn’t enough to save Torbush, who was fired after the season.

No. 4: 2004

Record: 6-6 (5-3) Bowl: Lost Continental Tire Bowl to Boston College 37-34 Ranking: None Coach: John Bunting All-Americans: Jacob Brown (C) First-Team All-ACC: Jason Brown C. Honors: Jason Brown, Rimington Award finalist. What's To Know: This was one of the strangest seasons in UNC history, as the Tar Heels had lopsided losses at UVA (56-24), to Louisville (34-0), at FSU (38-16), and at Utah (46-16), but they also pounded Georgia Tech, beat NC State in a memorable thriller, and shocked No. 4 Miami on a 42-yard field goal by Connor Barth as time expired. Darian Durant was a pleasure to watch that season chucking the ball around and escaping constant pass rushes. Bunting only other bowl team finished the regular season 6-5 before falling to BC.

No. 3: 2008

Record: 8-5 ((4-4) Bowl: Lost Meinecke Car Care Bowl to West Virginia 31-30 Ranking: None Coach: Butch Davis All-Americans: Trimane Goddard (DB). First-Team All-ACC: Hakeem Nicks WR, Trimane Goddard DB. Deunta Williams DB. Honors: None What's To Know: The Tar Heels started the season strong with a 5-1 record that included wins at a solid Rutgers team (44-12), at Miami, at nationally ranked UConn, and at home versus Notre Dame. But the Heels then lost three of five before ending the regular season with a win at Duke. Excitement was high around the program, as Carolina drew at least 59,000 fans for its first four games, then 48,000 in the rain for BC, before 59,000 showed up in the sixth home game. The NCAA later vacated UNC’s wins that season.

No. 2: 2009

Record: 8-5 (4-4) Bowl: Lost Meinecke Car Care Bowl to Pittsburgh, 19-17 Ranking: None Coach: Butch Davis All-Americans: Kendric Burney DB, Robert Quinn DE, Quan Sturdivant LB First-Team All-ACC: K Honors: None What's To Know: Butch Davis’ third UNC team had a lot of promise and opened the season 3-0 before falling at Georgia Tech and at home to Virginia scoring just three points. The Heels did pick up a late-October win at No. 14 Virginia Tech and a November win at No. 12 FSU, but closed the season falling by a point at NC State and in the bowl game. The NCAA later vacated UNC’s wins that season.

No. 1: 2001