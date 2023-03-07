**************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye met with the media following practice Tuesday morning to field questions about new offensive coordinator and QB coach Chip Lindsey, the new receivers UNC got from the portal, and much more.

Among the things discussed:

*Maye was asked what he is looking for from Lindsey to help him become a better QB. In addition, he was asked about the importance of Lindsey being able to teach in a manner he hasn’t been taught before.

*UNC Coach Mack Brown had Maye talk to the two main candidates for the OC job, and Maye said he hit it off with Lindsey right away, and also described him a “country bumkin from Alabama.”

*Maye discussed how Lindsey is helping him with his footwork.

*How has Maye and Lindsey connected in their working relationship?

*One of the things often said about Lindsey is how effective a teacher he is, something Maye “a hundred percent” agrees with.

*Maye said Kent State transfer WR Tez Walker, “he runs like a gazelle, he’ll beat you deep, can run any route.”

He said getting to know Walker and Georgia Tech transfer Nate McCollum has “been a blast,” they are “great guys,” and “make plays.”

*Maye was also asked about new offensive analyst Clyde Christiansen, how spring practice is different for him this year as opposed to last year, plus he was asked about going to the Super Bowl, Sam Howell working out in Chapel Hill, and more.







