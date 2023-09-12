Minnesota Week: Allen, Maye, Evans Mid-Week Interviews
CHAPEL HILL – Tuesdays at North Carolina means player interviews, and this week three Tar Heels met with the media: Marcus Allen; Drake Maye; and Des Evans.
Willie Lampkin was scheduled to be with the media but was unable to make it.
The players discussed what was learned from the 40-34, double-overtime win over Appalachian State this past weekend, their individual performances, scheme stuff, and looked ahead to this weekend’s home game with Minnesota.
The Tar Heels and Golden Gophers kick off at 3:30 PM and the game will air on ESPN.
Below are videos of the three interviews with a few tidbits added:
Marcus Allen, Soph. CB
Among the things Allen spoke about:
*The secondary pressing and playing more tight coverage.
*Forcing more turnovers.
*How the staff has handled the many 3rd-down penalties from the App game.
*Facing a Minnesota team that will try to pound the ball at the Tar Heels and try to cincume clock.
*The importance of limiting first-down runs forcing the Golden Gophers into more difficult and even predictable situation.
Drake Maye, Soph. QB
Among the things Maye discusses:
*Every game for Heisman candidates seems like a referendum on their candidacy, and Maye replies to a question asking if he senses that.
*What getting Nate McCollum back as a full-go this week means to the WR room.
*Maye threw all offseason to McCollum and Tez Walker, but not having them (McCollum played 9 snaps vs App) for the first two games was an adjustment.
*The guys in the WR that can take the tops off of defenses are?
*The Minnesota defense and the challenges of facing it.
Des Evans, Sr. DE
Among the things Evans discussed:
*Evans says App State was his best game as a Tar Heel.
*He discussed why he's gotten better as a pass rusher and what his strengths are in that role.
*Evans goes into different defensive rooms to learn what they're doing and to support his teammates. Trying to be a leader.
*What is the pass rush ID the taff has handed out to the players?
*The challenge of facing a physical running team like Minnesota.