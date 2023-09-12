CHAPEL HILL – Tuesdays at North Carolina means player interviews, and this week three Tar Heels met with the media: Marcus Allen; Drake Maye; and Des Evans.

Willie Lampkin was scheduled to be with the media but was unable to make it.

The players discussed what was learned from the 40-34, double-overtime win over Appalachian State this past weekend, their individual performances, scheme stuff, and looked ahead to this weekend’s home game with Minnesota.

The Tar Heels and Golden Gophers kick off at 3:30 PM and the game will air on ESPN.

Below are videos of the three interviews with a few tidbits added: