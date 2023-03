Much of the hay is in the barn with the 2024 high school recruiting class, but that doesn't mean it is time for Hubert Davis and the coaching staff to kick their feet up. There are still major available pieces still out there, and some are contingent on others. Then in today's game there is the ever-present issue of which current Tar Heel players go, and who stays.

There are three 2024 prospects still in play for North Carolina. Another high school junior who has already committed could have a change of plans depending on what a current college junior decides this spring.



That is a lot to figure. Rivals National Recruiting Analyst, Travis Graf, joins us to provide and help dissect all of the information: