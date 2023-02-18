CHAPEL HILL– The University of North Carolina is known for its iconic pointing to the passer after a player scores.

Dean Smith implemented that rule mandating his players celebrate the passer. Somewhere along the way, UNC lost touch with the tradition, though it can still be seen at times. It’s the volume of assists, however, that are down, so the pointing is, too.

The Tar Heels average 12.3 assists per game, which is the worst ever for any North Carolina basketball team since the records on this stat have been kept.

What has led to the preseason number one team to be statistically the worst passing team in UNC history? Could it be that the Heels are the second-worst 3-point shooting team in program history? Even though the 3-point percentages are definitely a factor, even this team's success even inside the arc shots are often not assisted.

In the loss to Miami on Monday night, UNC only assisted on 20.7 percent its baskets. This season, the Heels are averaging a 44.4 percent assist-to-field goal ratio, the worst in UNC basketball history. To help put that in perspective, UNC’s 2016-17 title team A/FG ratio was 58.9 percent, and last year's national runner-up team was at 54.1 percent.

"We have become stagnant a little bit on the offensive end," junior point guard RJ Davis said after the Miami loss. "When guys have the ball, we kind of just standing there, not moving on the weak side or trying to make a play for each other."