MILWAUKEE, WI – Media Day for the first round of the NCAA Tournament took place Thursday afternoon for North Carolina at Fiserv Forum, and that meant the Tar Heels’ locker room was open for interviews.

We spoke with seven players about being here, the quick travel from Dayton and flying so late at night, and about Friday’s opponent, Ole Miss.

UNC and the Rebels tip at 4:05 on Friday here in Milwaukee.

Here are interviews with seven Tar Heels: