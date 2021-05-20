No. 10: Dre' Bly

*Publisher's note: THI is ranking the top 25 football players in UNC history, gauging each player solely on their careers as Tar Heels. NFL accomplishments do not factor into these rankings.

No. 10

Name: Dre’ Bly

Position: CB

Jersey #: 31

Years: 1996-98

Honors: Two-time consensus All-America; Three-time, first-team All-America (only ACC player ever); ACC Rookie of the Year in 1996; Named to the 50-year 50 Greatest ACC Players Ever team; Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Notable Stats: ACC-record 11 regular season interceptions in 1996; 20 career regular season interceptions; 22 career interceptions; 27 career pass breakups; 102 career combined tackles. Returned two interceptions for touchdowns. Returned 37 punts for 255 yards. Returned five kickoffs for 74 yards.

In Closing: One of the greatest defensive backs in ACC history, Bly had an immediate impact as a freshman setting an ACC record with 11 interceptions in the regular season, and he added two more in UNC’s Gator Bowl victory over West Virginia. Only three-time first-team All-America in ACC history. First freshman in ACC history to earn consensus first-team All-America honors.

Two-time finalist for the Thorpe Award in 1996 and 1997 and a finalist for the Nagurski Award in 1997, the Chesapeake, VA, native intercepted an ACC-record 20 passes in his career. The 1996 and 1997 Tar Heels finished ranked in the top-10 going a combined 21-3. Part of arguably the best defense in the nation in 1996 and 1997, UNC’s units were loaded with future NFL players. But Bly stood out more than other eventual first-round draft picks because he had a flare for the dramatic, a unique and entertaining style, and seemingly always made plays at crucial junctures in games.

You can still find his No. 31 jersey on the backs of many fans every Saturday at Kenan Stadium.



