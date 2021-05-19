No. 11: Mike Voight

*Publisher's note: THI is ranking the top 25 football players in UNC history, gauging each player solely on their careers as Tar Heels. NFL accomplishments do not factor into these rankings.

No. 11

Name: Mike Voight

Position: RB

Jersey #: 44

Years:

Honors: Second-team All-America in 1976; Two-time ACC Player of the Year in 1975 & 1976; Two-time first-team All-ACC in 1975 & 1976; Finished eighth in the Heisman voting in 1976; Named to the 50-year 50 Greatest ACC Players Ever team.

Notable Stats: 3,971 career rushing yards (second all-time at UNC); ran the ball 843 times for an average of 4.8 yards per attempt; Scored 42 career touchdowns, including 18 as a senior; caught 10 passes for 88 yards. He had three 1,000-yard seasons and twice led the ACC in rushing.

In Closing: The second all-time leading rusher in UNC history, Voight was as dependable and reliable as they have ever come in Chapel Hill. When his career ended, he was the fifth all-time leading rusher in college football history. He ran for 1,000-plus yards in three different seasons and in 1976 finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy balloting.

Capped his career at Kenan Stadium with a 261-yard performance in a 39-38 thriller over Duke.

He carried the ball an amazing 47 times that game scoring four times, including the game-winning touchdown with 37 seconds left to play.

He closed that season playing his best football, totaling 612 yards in his last three games. Ran for 1,407 yards that season. The “Space Cowboy” left an on-field legacy at Carolina, but also one off the field, as he was one of the most unique characters to ever play for the Tar Heels. He was also one of the best.



