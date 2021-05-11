TarHeelIllustrated - No. 18: Dee Hardison

No. 18

Name: Dee Hardison

Position: DT

Jersey #: 71

Years: 1974-77

Honors: First-team All-America 1977; Two-time first-team All-ACC 1976 & 1977.

Notable Stats: NA

In Closing: Hardison arrived at UNC as a running back but was moved to the defensive side of the ball, first at linebacker and later to tackle once the staff beefed him up, as he eventually putting on close to 50 pounds so he could play the position. Known as an excellent pass rusher from the tackle position, he occupied multiple blockers, freeing up rushing lanes for teammates.

UNC led the nation in scoring defense in 1977, giving up just 7.4 points a game.

The Tar Heels led the ACC in total, rushing, passing and scoring defense. No team would lead the ACC in those categories until the 1993 Florida State team that won the national title did so. The Heels in 1977 shut out two foes, held two others to 3 points, and two others to 7 points. Only one team, Nebraska, scored more than 14 points, and that was in the Liberty Bowl.

“Dee was one of the hardest working players I’ve ever seen,” his head coach at UNC, Bill Dooley, told the Fayetteville Observer in 2006. “And he was a guy who loved his teammates, and they loved him. Dee was special.”



