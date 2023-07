CHARLOTTE - North Carolina's class of 2024 recruiting class got stronger on Sunday when 4-star wide receiver Jordan Shipp pledged his commitment to Mack Brown and the Tar Heels.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder from Providence Day announced his decision to a huge gathering of family, friends, and his teammates. A former UNC standout and current Washington Commander wide receiver Dyami Brown was even present for the announcement.

UNC's class of 2024 now has 24 commits.

THI spoke to Shipp after his decision and got his thoughts on a variety of topics: