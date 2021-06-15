North Carolina In 5-Star DT Travis Shaw's Top Four

Hey UNC fans, sign up NOW and THI is FREE until Aug. 10 If you LOVE UNC basketball and football and must be on top of all recruiting news for the Tar Heels, RIGHT NOW is the perfect time for you to become a member of our community. Sign up today and it's FREE until Aug. 10. You can begin access ALL of our content today & mingle with a bunch of intelligent, like-minded fans on our mature and informative message boards.



Travis Shaw, a 5-star defensive tackle who attends Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, released his top four schools Tuesday evening and North Carolina made the cut. The No. 3 overall prospect in the nation in the class of 2022, Shaw took an unofficial visit to UNC last week. Also on the 6-foot-6, 325-pounder’s list are Georgia, Clemson, and North Carolina A&T. “Carolina is in your backyard, the home school, so it’s real special, especially with some of the other names that came out of North Carolina,” Shaw told THI. “With all of the attention from colleges, every college coach knows your name, your number to text you, so it’s just really cool just being that guy.”

Shaw also took an unofficial visit to Clemson this past weekend and will be at Georgia this coming weekend. He is expected to be back in Chapel Hill again later this month. He also told THI that his recruitment could last into December even though he plans on enrolling early next January wherever he goes. “With this process, this process is more than a one-step thing, this process is a journey,” he said. “So, at the end of the day, every athlete, every parent don’t want to see their child make the wrong decision, so if I can hold it as long as I can to make the best decision possible for me and my family, it’s just a chess game where you move and piece and then move a piece. “You just take it a slow as possible and slow going as you can. With recruiting you never know, you might go on a visit tomorrow and you might just get happy and want the recruitment over like some of these other athletes are doing. You never know.”

Deana's Take:

“UNC is on the verge of big boy football. If they can land their own state’s top player from these other football powers, it could send a national message. Shaw loves everything about the Tar Heels and the staff is putting a lot of effort into landing the phenom.”

