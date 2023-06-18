Hubert Davis is continuing to recruit like the head coach of a blue blooded program.

Bryson Tiller, the sixth-ranked player in the class of 2025 picked up an offer from the Tar Heels on Sunday. He joins a steady stream of five-star talent in that group who have picked up invites from the Tar Heels.

The list includes No. 1 ranked Cameron Boozer (6-8, 225), No. 3 Koa Peat (6-8, 215), No. 4 Darryn Peterson (6-5, 190), No. 5 Isiah Harwell (6-5, 208), No. 6 Bryson Tiller (6-8, 225), No. 8 Caleb Wilson (6-9, 200), and No. 36 Cayden Boozer (6-3, 190).

Coach Davis has now offered six of the eight highest-ranked rising juniors in the country. Only one offer (Cayden Boozer No. 36) is out of the top eight. The newest invite also means the coaching staff will be spending time in Atlanta as both Tiller and Wilson hail from that city.

The recruitment of heavy hitters also comes off the heels of was widely considered the top class in 2024 before Elliot Cadeau moved up to the 2023 group.

