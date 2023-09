Rivals released its initial 2026 rankings Wednesday, and the state of North Carolina was well represented. 65 players in all made the opening list, and of that group five were from the Tar Heel State. Three made the top-50.

The current sophomores are doing their share to keep the run of local talent up to snuff. An even dozen players made Rivals top-150 of the 2024 class. Seven more followed in 2025 giving the state 24 current high school players in Rivals' current rankings.

Hubert Davis has not offered any of this group yet, but if invites are to come, this is a good list of names to familiarize yourself with.