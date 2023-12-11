Howard Sampson is a 6-foot-8, 325-pound offensive tackle who spent the last two seasons at North Texas, but after entering the portal last Monday, he visited North Carolina this weekend.

Sampson, who was a 2-star prospect in the class of 2022, redshirted his first year with the Mean Green, but saw action in two games this past fall. He was recruited to UNT by current UNC offensive line coach Randy Clements, who was part of bringing Sampson to Chapel Hill for a visit.

Among Sampson’s offers coming out of high school was Texas Tech. In the two games in which he played this season, Sampson was in for 44 snaps versus Tulsa and 39 against UAB. He graded out at 76.8 combined in the two games.

In 40 run block plays, he earned a 73.9 grade. In 43 pass block snaps, he earned a 75.2 grade, allowing two sacks and no other hurries. Sampson played left tackle for all 83 snaps.

Among the other schools that have offered Sampson through the portal are Houston, SMU, Texas Tech, and Tulsa. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Sampson arrived in Chapel Hill on Friday and left Sunday. The player with whom he spent the most time was Willie Lampkin.

THI caught up with Sampson on Sunday to see how his visit went. Below is a transcript of our Q&A: