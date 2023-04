North Carolina picked up their ninth football commitment on Wednesday morning as lineman Jani Norwood decided to be a Tar Heel. Norwood, who plays offensive and defensive line is from Eastern Randolph High School in Ramseur, NC.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder picked the Tar Heels over offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, plus recruiting interest from Duke, Florida State, and Wake Forest.

He helped the Wildcats to an 11-2 record and deep run in the 1A state playoffs this past season.