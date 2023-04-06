North Carolina picked up its ninth football commitment Wednesday morning as lineman Jani Norwood decided to be a Tar Heel. Norwood plays offensive and defensive line for Eastern Randolph High School in Ramseur, NC.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder picked the Tar Heels over offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, plus recruiting interest from Duke, Florida State, and Wake Forest.

He is the third commitment from the class of 2024 that hails from the Tar Heel State.

THI talked Norwood to get his thoughts on his decision to commit to UNC: