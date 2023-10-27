CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina took care of At, Augustine’s in its exhibition Friday night, 117-53, as the Tar Heels got a chance to play an opponent in front of a crowd as a warmup for the season opener, which is November 6 at home versus Radford. RJ Davis scored 17 points in the first six minutes of the game and finished with 22. Seven Carolina players scored in double figures, including Davis (a game-high 22), Harrison Ingram (16), Jalen Washington 14, Armando Bacot 13, Creighton Lebo 11, Zayden High 10, and Cormac Ryan 10. Here are some observations from UNC’s performance:

Impact From Freshmen

Elliot Cadeau and Zayden High, the freshman duo, quickly made their mark upon their arrival at Chapel Hill. Cadeau, already established as an elite prospect, might not have dazzling stats, but his influence on the game is undeniable. With a commendable plus-31 with only seven points, Cadeau also contributed four assists and zero turnovers, and his defensive prowess stood out. UNC coach Hubert Davis was certainly impressed. "He's a really good on-ball defender,” Davis said. “He instinctively can see things that most people can’t see." On the other hand, Zayden High, not as hyped during his recruitment, put on an impressive performance in his Tar Heel debut, registering 10 points and 11 rebounds. Davis was unsurprised, though. "Not surprising at all,” Carolina’s coach said. “He’s been that way since he’s gotten here. Defensively he’s extremely versatile.. He just listens and does the things that he's been told and taught in practice.”

Defensive Effort

Everything Carolina did against St. Augustine’s will not translate when the competition level increases. Davis, however, believes a lot of the positives UNC showed on the court in its exhibition will translate during the regular season and one of those things is the defensive effort Carolina showed. “I like what we did defensively,” he said. “There was energy and effort defensively.” The team's defense limited St. Augustine to a shooting efficiency of just 27 percent.

Elevated Shooting

UNC's shooting, a sore point last season, saw significant improvement against St. Augustine’s, with the team converting 45.7 percent of their 3-point attempts. This sharp uptick in efficiency is partly attributed to the dynamic ball movement, ensuring most three-point attempts are off assists. Stanford transfer Harrison Ingram noted the difference. “At Stanford, the shots I was getting were a lot tougher,” he said. “Today I was getting step-in catch-and-shoot threes from good playmakers like Elliot and RJ, and getting easier shots and showing people I’m a good shooter too.”

Ingram's Versatility