Official Release: UNC Announces Belichick Hiring

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick, architect of one of the greatest sports dynasties of all time and renowned as one of the top leaders to ever coach the game, is the University of North Carolina’s new head football coach.

Belichick, the second-winningest coach in NFL history, agreed to a five-year deal pending approval by the University’s Board of Trustees and Board of Governors. A news conference will be held at a time to be determined to formally introduce the Tar Heels’ new coach.

“This is an exciting day for Carolina Football and our University,’’ said Chancellor Lee H. Roberts. “Carolina is committed to excellence and to creating an opportunity to succeed in everything we do, from the classroom to the field of competition. I know after speaking with Coach Belichick that he shares that commitment. His legacy speaks for itself, and we look forward to working together on the next chapter of Carolina Football.”

Said Carolina Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham: “We know that college athletics is changing, and those changes require new and innovative thinking. Bill Belichick is a football legend and hiring him to lead our program represents a new approach that will ensure Carolina Football can evolve, compete and win -- today and in the future. At Carolina, we believe in providing championship opportunities and the best experience possible for our student-athletes, and Coach Belichick shares that commitment. We are excited to welcome him to Chapel Hill.”

Belichick, who holds the NFL record for most Super Bowl wins (six with the New England Patriots as head coach and two more with the New York Giants as a coordinator), said: “I am excited for the opportunity at UNC-Chapel Hill. I grew up around college football with my Dad and treasured those times. I have always wanted to coach in college and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill.”

A three-time AP NFL Coach of the Year (2003, 2007, 2010), Belichick has an all-time NFL head coaching record of 333-178 (.652) and is only 14 NFL wins away from the overall wins record. He is a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2000s and the 2010s, and he also was a member of the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team and holds the record for most NFL Playoff victories (31). Belichick began his coaching career in 1975 as an assistant for the Baltimore Colts and became the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants in 1985, where he won two Super Bowls under Bill Parcells. He was named head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 1991 and was at the helm for five seasons. He also coached with the New England Patriots and New York Jets before becoming the head coach of the Patriots in 2000. In 24 seasons, New England won 17 AFC East titles, made 13 AFC Championship appearances, and nine Super Bowl appearances.

Belichick also has ties to North Carolina.

Belichick’s father, Steve, was an assistant football coach for the Tar Heels from 1953-55 before going on to become assistant football coach for more than three decades at the United States Naval Academy. There, Bill Belichick attended team meetings and film sessions with his father. He knew how to diagram complex plays before he became a teenager and credits his dad for teaching him the details of football at a young age.

He graduated in 1975 from Wesleyan University, where he played football and lacrosse. He has three children: Amanda, Stephen and Brian.