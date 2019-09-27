Oh, What A Night!
It’s the official kickoff for North Carolina basketball this Friday evening as “Late Night with Roy” takes place at the Smith Center. And if you’ve ever experienced this event, it’s known to be full of laughs, skits, energy and well, some basketball.
It’s also a big night for hosting basketball prospects and Roy Williams has some big names in town.
THI takes a look at who is in town for the festivities:
Cade Cunningham: Our pick for the best player in the 2020 class, Cunningham is an absolute stud. Capable of playing four positions, this 6-foot-7, 225-pound senior has a precision smoothness about him and grown man strength. He is an exceptional playmaker and passer who simply just does what he wants whenever he wants. His size, confidence and versatility are some of his best traits. If anyone can beat Oklahoma State for Cunningham, it’s probably UNC.
Ziaire Williams: Here’s a guy from the Los Angeles area who is taking his second official visit to Chapel Hill. And he came in an unofficial manner as well. The 6-foot-8 perimeter marksman can slash, handle and shoot and is simply a scorer that is hard to handle. UNC has been one of his clubhouse leaders and we’d expect the Heels to put the close on him.
Day’Ron Sharpe: Already a verbal commitment, the 6-foot-10 center has sure hands, clever vision and is an exceptional rebounder. Having an anchor like this in the middle is a huge benefit to the guards, wings and shooters that UNC is trying to surround this guy with.
Greg Brown: Although he’s on a spring timeline, this 6-foot-8 sky walker is back on campus. His ability to electrify the crowd with his Shawn Kemp-like dunks just fill an arena with energy. Texas, Memphis, Kansas and others are all very involved with Brown and he’ll likely wait to see how rosters look in six months before making his decision.
Paolo Banchero: The lone junior on this list, Banchero is one of the best two or three 2021 kids that we have scouted. Gifted with size, isolation moves and clean footwork, Banchero is a walking double-double. He can face up and drive or simply back his man down to the block. It’s early for the power forward from Seattle, but he’s got all of the blue-blood offers.