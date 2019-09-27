It’s the official kickoff for North Carolina basketball this Friday evening as “Late Night with Roy” takes place at the Smith Center. And if you’ve ever experienced this event, it’s known to be full of laughs, skits, energy and well, some basketball.



It’s also a big night for hosting basketball prospects and Roy Williams has some big names in town.

THI takes a look at who is in town for the festivities:

Cade Cunningham: Our pick for the best player in the 2020 class, Cunningham is an absolute stud. Capable of playing four positions, this 6-foot-7, 225-pound senior has a precision smoothness about him and grown man strength. He is an exceptional playmaker and passer who simply just does what he wants whenever he wants. His size, confidence and versatility are some of his best traits. If anyone can beat Oklahoma State for Cunningham, it’s probably UNC.