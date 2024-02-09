Here is video of our interview with Johnson, and below that is the full transcript:

*In 2022, he was 43-for-71 with 517 yards three scores and no picks. He was injured that year, too.

*In eight games last fall at A&M, and before suffering an injury to his ribs, Johnson was 118-for-190 passing with 1,452 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

*In his college career, Johnson has played in 30 games for LSU and A&M, and was 474-for-784 (60.5 percent) with 5,853 yards, 47 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

*He has two years of eligibility remaining because he gets a Covid year back and redshirted at A&M in 2022 after suffering an early season injury.

While Johnson will battle redshirt sophomore Conner Harrell in spring practice, it would be a considerable surprise if he’s not the Tar Heels’ starting quarterback in the opener at Minnesota.

He wanted to play in a program and for coaches he can win with and also reach his personal goals. He had a prior relationship with part of the UNC staff, and knew there is plenty of talent to work with at Carolina, so he didn’t take long once in the portal to pledge for the Tar Heels.

CHAPEL HILL – There are specific reasons Max Johnson chose North Carolina when he was in the transfer portal in late November.

THI: One of the things Mack loves to say about you is that you threw 900 passes in the SEC and only 12 were intercepted, you’re a game-manager like your dad was. Tell me about your game.

JOHNSON: “A lot of people say game manager, but at the same time, Brock Purdy’s in the Super Bowl. A lot of people would say that, but I’ve thrown for a lot of yards in the SEC, a lot of yards. I’ve played a lot of big-time games, thrown a lot of touchdowns. But I think I can make all the throws, make all the plays, and kind of take over a game as well.

“I’ve thrown for a lot of 300-yard games, one 400-yard game. But I think just being able to lead, honestly, is the most important thing. Whether that’s throwing for 80 yards and winning a game, I don’t think it matters how many yards you throw for, how many touchdowns you throw for, as long as you win the game, I think that’s honestly the biggest thing.”

THI: What about game manager is a compliment and what about game manager might be an insult?

JOHNSON: “A hundred percent, I think you can take it both ways, and it depends on how it comes across. I think game managers also means you’re managing the game, whether that’s throw the ball away, you’re about to get sacked, throw the ball away. Or that’s a hitch in a cover three and it’s the right play. Or throw the go ball in press when it’s needed to.

“I think I can manage the game well, and I can understand defenses, and understand where the ball needs to go.”

THI: One of the things I’ve heard and read about you, and Mack as said it, is you stay in the pocket. You take the hit, you stay in the pocket, you stay in your read. How much is that growing up with your dad just learning at an early age that you have to stay in the pocket, you have to keep your eyes on your reads?

JOHNSON: “I think it gets down to both things, honestly. Being able to stay in the pocket, take the hit on third down, you’re throwing a dig in the middle and getting thrashed. Being able to stand tall and make the throw in the pocket is important, but also when they play breaks down and being able to escape and make plays with your feet. Whether that’s scramble drill or just make plays in general. Being able to do both is important.”

THI: So why here?

JOHNSON: “Honestly, it’s being able to watch Drake (Maye), Sam (Howell), Mitch Trubisky, all the guys that have come through here, lit it up. And I’m excited to play for (offensive coordinator and QB) Coach (Chip) Lindsey. I think that was a huge part of it. I had a past relationship with him when he was at Auburn.

“Just being able to play with great players, great people, and a great system.”

THI: Mark Richt, whom you’re related to, said some pretty nice things about you, saying you can be a Sam Howell or Drake Maye. Why can you be that kind of guy, why can you be as prolific as they were?

JOHNSON: “I think I’ve had areas of my game that have improved so much since I’ve been a freshman. And being able to make the routine play, whether that’s throw the go ball, throw an out, just making the throws and being accurate. And I think that’s what those guys did great. Drake and Sam and Mitch are great players, really smart, they understood where the ball needed to go at the right time.

“And they made a lot of plays with their feet as well, and I have the ability to do that as well.”

THI: There’s a Clyde Christensen connection to your dad, he coached him for a year in the NFL. How much was that a part of your decision making?

JOHNSON: “It was a little part of it, just being able to have that relationship with him, kind of talk about what goes on here in the offense. And I’ve been able to grow a lot with him since I’ve been here, so I think that was definitely a part of it.”

THI: What are your thoughts about Conner Harrell?

JOHNSON: “I think he’s a great player. I had fun watching him and practicing with him at the bowl game. I think he’s really, really athletic, he’s smart, a really hard worker, and I’ve been able to grow my relationship with him as well.

THI: Last question, I know you have to go; what do you want to get out of this? What is your main objective, personally not as a team?

JOHNSON: “Personally, to win an ACC championship. Although that is a team goal, that’s also a personal goal, to win a national championship. That is a personal goal.

“I would say throw for a lot of yards. Throw for a lot of touchdowns, and lead. That’s what makes me happy; leading guys, getting smiles, giving high fives, and ultimately, however long it takes; maybe it’s this year, not sure what it is, but play in the NFL. That’s my dream, and that’s what I’m working towards.”