CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina was in full pads Tuesday morning for the first time since fall camp started, and the Tar Heels got after it with a variety of drills and some physical inside run competition.

Previously, the NCAA allowed teams to don full pads for the fifth practice, but changed the rule to the sixth, and since today was practice number six for UNC, Mack Brown’s team was ready to go mixing in its workouts under the sun in the heat as well as inside the indoor facility here at the Koman Practice Complex.

UNC opens its season September 2 versus South Carolina in Charlotte.