TarHeelIllustrated.com

Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with Green to talk more and the offer and what interests him in the Heels.

Aside from UNC, he has courted offers from Texas, Auburn, Baylor, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss and Oklahoma State among others.

“I was super excited about the offer,” the 6-foot-2, 190 pounder told THI . “We knew coach Longo from Ole Miss and really formed a good relationship with him and was pumped when him and Mack Brown offered.”

It didn’t really come as a surprise due to his close relationship with Tar Heels offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who was his lead recruiter at Ole Miss before joining Mack Brown’s staff last winter.

Allen (TX) High School class of 2021 wide receiver Bryson Green is intrigued by the offer he picked up from North Carolina this past week.

THI: Speaking of Coach Longo, I guess you’re familiar with his offense and how he loves throwing the football to wide receivers and putting guys in the recent NFL Draft like DK Metcalf and AJ Brown?

Green: “Yes got to see it first hand at Ole Miss and loved the way they used their receivers in that offense.”





THI: Has he had the chance to talk to you yet about Mack Brown and how they want to change the culture at UNC to when Mack was first at UNC ?

Green: “Yes, a little bit talking about the big plans Mack Brown has for UNC.”





THI: Do you see yourself possibly making it to campus this summer for a camp or potentially this fall for a game?

Green: “Yes, might be heading up for a camp in the summer to see the campus and coaches.”





THI: Is there something specifically you would like to learn about the program and coaches?

Green: “More about the culture there and the way the players feel in the program.”





THI: What are your strengths as a WR, are you more of an inside or outside guy and what do you want to improve this offseason?

Green: “Route running and catching I think are my best attributes and I want to improve more of the film room aspect of the game.”





THI: Aside from UNC, what other schools you hope to visit this summer?

Green: “Not sure yet hoping to hit all the schools we have offers from on the east coast though.”



