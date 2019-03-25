CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its annual Pro Day on Monday at the football program’s new indoor facility, and it included 10 former Tar Heels that played this past season hoping to make an impression on a variety of NFL scouts and coaches in attendance.

Note: Positions listed are how the NFL views each player.

Participating were: DS Tommy Bancroft; S J.K. Britt; LB Malik Carney; DL Jeremiah Clarke; DE Jalen Dalton; LB Cole Holcomb; P Hunter Lent; DT Tyler Powell; WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams and OT William Sweet.

Here are interviews from after the workout with Sweet, Ratliff-Williams and Carney.