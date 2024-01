The Spalding Hoophall Classic at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts is one of the very top events and top weeks on the high school basketball schedule. Not only does it feature the top teams, and the top players in the country it is also one of the most accessible tournaments for fans on the ESPN network channels.

The 2024 version presented one future Tar Heel, and six others who have offers. They had ample opportunity to display their talents for four days between Friday and Monday. Some of the very top prospects played more than once.



In this week's Prospect Review we not only bring to you the numbers and results, but actually get to report what we saw from Springfield.