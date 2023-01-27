Class of 2024 wide receiver Channing Goodwin is one of the top players at his position in the state of North Carolina. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder from Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC, received earned an offer from Coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels.

Goodwin has offers from Duke, Louisville, Michigan, NC State, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia among others.

During his junior season, Goodwin caught 68 passes for 962 yards with 15 touchdowns to help lead the Chargers to a NCISAA state title.

THI caught up with Goodwin to get the latest on his recruitment: