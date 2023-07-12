When Class of 2025 defensive lineman Isaiah Gibson went to North Carolina for an unofficial visit on April 21, he wasn’t expecting anything out of the ordinary.

That was before Gibson learned he earned an offer from the Tar Heels during the trip.

“That was kind of a shock,” he said.

Since then, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound edge rusher from Warner Robins, GA has picked up numerous additional offers from Mississippi State, USF, Charlotte, LSU, Western Kentucky, UConn and Georgia.

Gibson, who also has offers from Indiana, Georgia Tech, Oregon and South Carolina, is confident that he remains top of mind for the Tar Heels.