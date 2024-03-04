CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – North Carolina senior guard RJ Davis earned Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honors, while Notre Dame guard Markus Burton was named ACC Rookie of the Week for the second straight week. Both earned their respective distinctions for a league-best fourth time this season.

ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Davis averaged 28.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals in home wins over Miami and NC State. The White Plains, New York, native was 18-of-33 from the floor, including 9-of-16 from three and 11-of-14 from the line. He broke the all-time Smith Center scoring record Feb. 26 in the win over Miami with a career-high 42 points (21 in each half) and added six rebounds and four steals. He made a career-high seven 3-pointers (7-of-11), including four in a row over a span of 3:12 that gave UNC a 13-point lead late in the second half.

Davis broke Tyler Hansbrough’s Smith Center record of 40 points, set in 2006 against Georgia Tech. He also equaled the third-most points by a Tar Heel in an ACC regular-season game and the most points by a Tar Heel in any game since 1998. Davis became the 10th Tar Heel to score 40 or more. The 42 points were the most in an ACC game since Boston College's Jerome Robinson scored 46 versus Notre Dame in 2018.

Davis scored 14 points with seven rebounds and five assists Saturday against NC State. He scored 12 of his 14 in the second half as the Tar Heels overcame a 10-point deficit to outscore the Pack, 42-23, over the final 19 minutes.

Burton averaged 26.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals in a 2-0 week in which the Fighting Irish knocked off Wake Forest and Clemson at home. A native of Mishawaka, Indiana, Burton shot 17-of-31 (54.8 percent) from the field in the wins. Burton started his week by dropping a career-high 31 points against Wake Forest on 9-of-15 shooting, plus a career-best 11-11 from the free-throw line. He also racked up three rebounds, three assists and four steals. He followed that up with a game-high 21 points against Clemson, of which 17 came in the first half. Burton shot 8-of-16 and grabbed a season-best six rebounds while dishing out four assists.





2023-24 ACC Players of the Week

Nov. 13 – Armando Bacot, Gr., F/C, North Carolina

Nov. 20 – Quinten Post, Gr., F/C, Boston College

Nov. 27 – Jamir Watkins, R-Jr., F, Florida State; RJ Davis, Sr., G, North Carolina

Dec. 4 – PJ Hall, Sr., C, Clemson

Dec. 11 – Blake Hinson, Sr., F, Pitt

Dec. 18 – Kyle Filipowski, So., C, Duke

Dec. 26 – RJ Davis, Sr., G, North Carolina; Lynn Kidd, Sr., C, Virginia Tech

Jan. 2 – Quadir Copeland, So., G, Syracuse

Jan. 8 – Armando Bacot, Gr., F/C, North Carolina; Kevin “Boopie” Miller, So., G, Wake Forest

Jan. 15 – Sean Pedulla, Jr., G, Virginia Tech

Jan. 22 – Reece Beekman, Sr., G, Virginia

Jan. 29 – RJ Davis, Sr., G, North Carolina

Feb. 5 – Harrison Ingram, Gr., F, North Carolina; DJ Horne, Gr., G, NC State

Feb. 12 – Joseph Girard III, Gr., G, Clemson

Feb. 19 – Blake Hinson, Sr., F, Pitt

Feb. 26 – Hunter Sallis, Jr., G, Wake Forest

March 4 – RJ Davis, Sr., G, North Carolina





2023-24 ACC Rookies of the Week

Nov. 13 – Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt

Nov. 20 – Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt

Nov. 27 – Dennis Parker Jr., G, NC State

Dec. 4 – Baye Ndongo, F, Georgia Tech

Dec. 11 – Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt

Dec. 18 – Baye Ndongo, F, Georgia Tech

Dec. 26 – Baye Ndongo, F, Georgia Tech

Jan. 2 – Markus Burton, G, Notre Dame

Jan. 8 – Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt

Jan. 15 – Braeden Shrewsberry, G, Notre Dame

Jan. 22 – Jaland Lowe, G, Pitt

Jan. 29 – Jared McCain, G, Duke

Feb. 5 – Ty-Laur Johnson, G, Louisville

Feb. 12 – Markus Burton, G, Notre Dame

Feb. 19 – Jared McCain, G, Duke

Feb. 26 – Markus Burton, G, Notre Dame

March 4 – Markus Burton, G, Notre Dame











