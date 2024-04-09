CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina senior rush/outside linebacker Kaimon Rucker badly injured the middle finger on his right hand late in the loss at Clemson last November, and after a lengthy period of it not healing properly, had surgery on it Monday and will miss the remainder of spring practice.

Rucker participated in spring practice through last Saturday, playing four snaps in the Tar Heels’ scrimmage. But he has shut it down for the rest of spring, and will spend likely at least two months continuing to rehab. The Georgia native said Tuesday morning he will be ready to go when fall camp begins in more than three months.

“I don’t look at it as a setback, more like an elongated timeout,” he said about the setback, following Carolina’s practice Tuesday morning.

Rucker suffered the injury late in UNC’s loss at Clemson on November 18, but isn’t sure on exactly which play. He said after getting up from a play, it felt like his finer was in a slingshot.

“I say that because every time I tried to put my hand in a fist, it would snap down before my fingers could react to it,” he said.

He played a week later at NC State, and even in the bowl loss to West Virginia, though Rucker says the pain had gone down by the December 28 game against the Mountaineers.

Rucker played 91 snaps in the Clemson game, but a week later, after sustaining the injury, played 75 snaps at NC State. He was in for 58 snaps in the bowl loss to West Virginia.