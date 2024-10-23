Rucker Outlines Injury, Return, and Happiness Wearing Uniform

CHAPEL HILL – How much does Kaimon Rucker love football?

So much that when he returned from an injury that kept the defensive stalwart from the field for four games, he was just happy to have the pads on.

Rucker played only nine snaps in North Carolina’s loss to Pittsburgh, but he wasn’t in shorts on the sideline and unable to help his team in anyway. He was a football player wearing a football uniform occasionally getting into a football game.

One would think being an every down baller like Rucker, being in uniform and cleared to play, but still mostly having to watch would be so difficult. But that wasn’t the case for the veteran.

“Definitely not playing was a lot more difficult because when you have those nine snaps, it kind of shows you it’s just like whether you play 50 snaps or nine snaps, are you are you going to make the most of those nine snaps,” he said Tuesday at the Kenan Football Center.

Rucker said the gps unit in his helmet revealed he went at it just as hard in each of those nine plays as he has when playing every down.

“Shoot, I was in uniform. So that was happy for me. (The staff) was like, ‘Yeah Ruck, go ahead and be ready to not play a lot.’ And I was like, ‘Bro, that’s fine, I’ve got my uniform on. I’m happy right now.’”

Rucker played 55 snaps against the Yellow Jackets, though he didn’t grade out well, according to PFF. But with the Tar Heels having a bye week and now preparing to visit Virginia, Rucker says he’s fully healthy and ready to go.

Right below is video of Rucker’s Q&A session as well as some notes from what he had to say: