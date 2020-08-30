Over the next six weeks, we will begin preparing for the upcoming North Carolina basketball season by looking at the incoming freshman class.

Carolina's 2020 group was ranked No. 3 overall by Rivals. In all, there are six highly talented newcomers which consist of three 5-stars and three 4-stars. We will complete a scouting breakdown of one per week leading into October after the Tar Heels are well into preseason practice.

Tar Heel Illustrated will begin with the highest ranked player of the group. Day'Ron Sharpe finished No. 13 in the 2020 class, and was rated as the second best center. After watching four of his games from last winer for the extremely talented Montverde Academy squad, here is a closer look at what Carolina fans can expect from Sharpe.