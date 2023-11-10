Senior Day Has Gray Reflecting on an Amazing Run in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL – The walk is something Cedric Gray has thought about a little bit.
Not too much, but some.
It will happen Saturday evening, as Gray and North Carolina’s other seniors walk out onto the Kenan Stadium field to greet their parents on Senior Night. For some, it might not actually be their final home game at UNC, as the Covid year still applies to fourth-year players, so they can return.
For Gray, this is it. He is headed to the NFL. If Gray isn’t selected in the first round, he is almost a certainty for the second day of the draft. That is then, though, and this weekend is now. And it has been on the Charlotte native’s mind.
“I definitely think I’m going to be a little bit emotional,” Gray acknowledged earlier this week. “First and foremost, it’s a big game to begin with. I think that always creates emotion. A rivalry game versus Duke, that’ll be able to create some emotion from that.
“It being Senior Night, my last in Kenan Stadium, there’ll definitely be a lot of emotion. I think I’ll work through it and handle it.”
Part of a ballyhooed recruiting class of 2020, Gray was a bit of an afterthought for the 12th-ranked group in the nation. Only three of the other 25 commits were rated lower, but not only is Gray one of just 12 players from the class still on the roster in Chapel Hill, he is the best among the class no matter where any of them are playing with the possible exception of Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs.
But in hindsight, it’s not such a surprise Gray is the man of the class still in college.
UNC Coach Mack Brown has lauded Gray’s worth ethic and smarts for years. Defensive coordinator Gene Chizik marvels at Gray’s coach-on-the-field intelligence and “ability to talk the game.”
Gray isn’t surprised at all by his success. He always knew peaking with his natural gifts would happen, his wiring would make that a certainty.
“When I was coming out of high school, one thing I always told recruiters and coaches it doesn’t matter where you put me, I’m a football player, I’m going to go get it, I’m a hard worker,” he said. “And I think I’ve been able to do that here at Carolina. I’ve definitely been able to see the results of that.”
Looking back, it’s interesting that Gray’s Rivals bio always listed him as a wide receiver. It still does. Reminded of that, Gray laughs. It’s another source of pride.
He would have gladly run pass routes, and in a way would still like to just once. But that isn’t in the cards, so the next best thing is to pick off a pass and take to the house. That would be even better, Gray says.
“I’m not going to lie, I’ve got three more games, I need to score a touchdown,” he said, smiling. “I need a touchdown. I need a pick six, fumble recovery, something. That’s the one thing I’ve missed is scoring touchdowns.”
Gray has five interceptions in his career, including two against Miami during his sophomore season. That and his starting debut a month earlier at home versus Virginia are the highlight personal moments of his career.
He was “star struck” starting an ACC game in primetime, but he will soon be on the biggest stage in the sport. His time at UNC, personal growth in all areas, and experiences have shaped a young man ready for that next step.
Mentoring his every move has been linebackers coach Tommy Thigpen, who sums up exactly what makes Gray tick.
“He was an ROTC kid out of high school, two or three years at Ardrey Kell (High School)…,” Thigpen said. “Ced gives you a big physical presence on the football field.
“And then he gives you like having a coach out there, because he can tell you exactly what everything is going on on the football field. He can tell you the splits, he can tell you the formation, he can tell you who got cut out, route combinations.”
Those conversations have been a regular thing for the player and his coach, because Thigpen will talk shop all day.
“The biggest thing that I love about Coach Thigpen is he loves ball,” Gray said. “He loves to talk ball, he loves the technicality of things, he likes to talk about who, what, where, why, how in football. And I think that’s one thing that he instilled in my game very early.”
Gray led the nation with 145 tackles last season earning first-team All-ACC honors and some All-America teams. He’s sitting at 85 tackles this season, 10 of which are TFLs, with 4.5 sacks. More postseason honors are heading his way again.
The Tar Heels have three more regular season games and then a bowl. So, Gray has some more opportunities to leave his mark on Carolina football.
He truly is the consummate “Joe Football.” Fully absorbed by it, and that approach to the game, his body, developing into a leader, and soon-to-be NFL player are what happened to Gray in his four years in Chapel Hill.
A calm, thoughtful young man for sure, but also a rugged tough guy, Brown summed up Gray the football player earlier this week. He was the team’s defensive MVP in last weekend’s win over FCS member Campbell. Campbell! Gray treated that game like he will Duke on Saturday. That’s Cedric Gray, Brown said.
“You would think he’s a guy that normally would be flat. He doesn’t have flat days,” Brown said. “You’ve got to love him and his energy, and again, him walking out there for senior day will be emotional this Saturday.”
Internally or externally, it will be there for Gray, and maybe some others in attendance. He has meant that much to his teammates and the program, and certainly his coaches.