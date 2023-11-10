CHAPEL HILL – The walk is something Cedric Gray has thought about a little bit. Not too much, but some. It will happen Saturday evening, as Gray and North Carolina’s other seniors walk out onto the Kenan Stadium field to greet their parents on Senior Night. For some, it might not actually be their final home game at UNC, as the Covid year still applies to fourth-year players, so they can return. For Gray, this is it. He is headed to the NFL. If Gray isn’t selected in the first round, he is almost a certainty for the second day of the draft. That is then, though, and this weekend is now. And it has been on the Charlotte native’s mind. “I definitely think I’m going to be a little bit emotional,” Gray acknowledged earlier this week. “First and foremost, it’s a big game to begin with. I think that always creates emotion. A rivalry game versus Duke, that’ll be able to create some emotion from that. “It being Senior Night, my last in Kenan Stadium, there’ll definitely be a lot of emotion. I think I’ll work through it and handle it.” Part of a ballyhooed recruiting class of 2020, Gray was a bit of an afterthought for the 12th-ranked group in the nation. Only three of the other 25 commits were rated lower, but not only is Gray one of just 12 players from the class still on the roster in Chapel Hill, he is the best among the class no matter where any of them are playing with the possible exception of Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs. But in hindsight, it’s not such a surprise Gray is the man of the class still in college. UNC Coach Mack Brown has lauded Gray’s worth ethic and smarts for years. Defensive coordinator Gene Chizik marvels at Gray’s coach-on-the-field intelligence and “ability to talk the game.”

UNC LB Cedric Gray has intercepted five passes as a Tar Heel, including two versus Miami in 2021. (Jenna Miller/THI)

Gray isn’t surprised at all by his success. He always knew peaking with his natural gifts would happen, his wiring would make that a certainty. “When I was coming out of high school, one thing I always told recruiters and coaches it doesn’t matter where you put me, I’m a football player, I’m going to go get it, I’m a hard worker,” he said. “And I think I’ve been able to do that here at Carolina. I’ve definitely been able to see the results of that.” Looking back, it’s interesting that Gray’s Rivals bio always listed him as a wide receiver. It still does. Reminded of that, Gray laughs. It’s another source of pride. He would have gladly run pass routes, and in a way would still like to just once. But that isn’t in the cards, so the next best thing is to pick off a pass and take to the house. That would be even better, Gray says. “I’m not going to lie, I’ve got three more games, I need to score a touchdown,” he said, smiling. “I need a touchdown. I need a pick six, fumble recovery, something. That’s the one thing I’ve missed is scoring touchdowns.” Gray has five interceptions in his career, including two against Miami during his sophomore season. That and his starting debut a month earlier at home versus Virginia are the highlight personal moments of his career. He was “star struck” starting an ACC game in primetime, but he will soon be on the biggest stage in the sport. His time at UNC, personal growth in all areas, and experiences have shaped a young man ready for that next step. Mentoring his every move has been linebackers coach Tommy Thigpen, who sums up exactly what makes Gray tick. “He was an ROTC kid out of high school, two or three years at Ardrey Kell (High School)…,” Thigpen said. “Ced gives you a big physical presence on the football field.

Cedric Gray (33) has 329 tackles the last three seasons, including 28 TFLs, for the Tar Heels. (USA Today)