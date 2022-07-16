 TarHeelIllustrated - Simeon Wilcher's Dad: 'We Committed To Hubert'
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-16 14:37:55 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Simeon Wilcher's Dad: 'We Committed To Hubert'

Simeon Wilcher
Simeon Wilcher (https://northcarolina.rivals.com)
David Sisk • TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

Simeon Wilcher became North Carolina's first and only commit on the 2023 class all the way back in October of 2021. That remains the case for the nation's 18th ranked rising senior and 5-star guard after Thursday's de-commitment from G.G. Jackson.

The immediate future may still be blurry for the top-ranked player out of South Carolina, but it isn't for Wilcher. He has a concrete pledge for the Tar Heels according to his father who we spoke with Saturday morning.

