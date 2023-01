A wise coach once told me he never scouts his opponents until 20 of his own games are in the books. His reasoning was it took him that long to figure out what he had. North Carolina is currently 15-6 overall, and 7-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. So we should have a big enough body of work to make some assessments about the current Tar Heel squad.

One thing we will all be able to agree on is that there have been noticeable improvements. North Carolina has won its last four games, six of the last seven, and 10 of the last 12.

So what has led to the move in the last dozen games, and exactly who is North Carolina as we shut the door on January? As that revered coach said to me, we can know who a team is at this stage of the season.