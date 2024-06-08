Jump into the fray now, and become a Tar Heels inside r!

CHAPEL HILL – In a word, “freedom” is how many of North Carolina’s defensive players describe first-year coordinator Geoff Collins’ schematic approach.

Within the walls of that independence is a great deal of chaos, most often described as “intensity.” Collins describes it as “creating chaos.”

So, what is his defense, why is it different from what former coordinator Gene Chizik employed? And are the players optimistic this approach will work?

“It’s obviously be strong up the middle, have the ability to set edges,” Collins explained. “In this day and age, you cannot allow easy access throws because everything's an RPO, everything's quick at the ball. So, denying easy access throws, and then affecting the quarterback.

“So, we have to build the system and put the players in position to do those four things on every snap. So those are the things to take away throughout the year.”

That is pretty standard. So, UNC Coach Mack Brown offered a short take laced with confidence that this is the best approach for the 2024 Tar Heels.

“Defensively, we’re just better,” he said. “We’re being really aggressive. He’s blitzing a lot. He’s disguising a lot and blitzing, which surprises the quarterbacks.”

Collins is a former head coach at Temple and Georgia Tech. So, he is more prone to put a lid on giving out too much information. But when pressed, he opened up some.

“We’re not going to talk too much schematics, but yes, it’s an aggressive defense,” he said. “And for pretty much everybody within the scheme, has their opportunity, or opportunities, to add pressure to the quarterback.”

Getting after the quarterback is key. Sacks are drive killers. Forcing a quarterback to throw away from the play’s design can stymie snaps and possessions. It keeps offenses from getting into a rhythm.

With so many disguises – bringing pressure from one place when it looks like it’s coming from another spot – and getting everyone on the field involved in the attack-mode, it raises the pre-snap awareness, which has been a problem at times for Carolina the last several years.

“He’s brought a lot of fire and energy to our defense,” said senior linebacker Power Echols. “And I feel like he also lets the guys be themselves and make plays and embrace the chaos, embrace the chaos of the defense and embrace the chaos that he brings.”