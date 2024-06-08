So, What Exactly is Collins' Approach to Defense?
CHAPEL HILL – In a word, “freedom” is how many of North Carolina’s defensive players describe first-year coordinator Geoff Collins’ schematic approach.
Within the walls of that independence is a great deal of chaos, most often described as “intensity.” Collins describes it as “creating chaos.”
So, what is his defense, why is it different from what former coordinator Gene Chizik employed? And are the players optimistic this approach will work?
“It’s obviously be strong up the middle, have the ability to set edges,” Collins explained. “In this day and age, you cannot allow easy access throws because everything's an RPO, everything's quick at the ball. So, denying easy access throws, and then affecting the quarterback.
“So, we have to build the system and put the players in position to do those four things on every snap. So those are the things to take away throughout the year.”
That is pretty standard. So, UNC Coach Mack Brown offered a short take laced with confidence that this is the best approach for the 2024 Tar Heels.
“Defensively, we’re just better,” he said. “We’re being really aggressive. He’s blitzing a lot. He’s disguising a lot and blitzing, which surprises the quarterbacks.”
Collins is a former head coach at Temple and Georgia Tech. So, he is more prone to put a lid on giving out too much information. But when pressed, he opened up some.
“We’re not going to talk too much schematics, but yes, it’s an aggressive defense,” he said. “And for pretty much everybody within the scheme, has their opportunity, or opportunities, to add pressure to the quarterback.”
Getting after the quarterback is key. Sacks are drive killers. Forcing a quarterback to throw away from the play’s design can stymie snaps and possessions. It keeps offenses from getting into a rhythm.
With so many disguises – bringing pressure from one place when it looks like it’s coming from another spot – and getting everyone on the field involved in the attack-mode, it raises the pre-snap awareness, which has been a problem at times for Carolina the last several years.
“He’s brought a lot of fire and energy to our defense,” said senior linebacker Power Echols. “And I feel like he also lets the guys be themselves and make plays and embrace the chaos, embrace the chaos of the defense and embrace the chaos that he brings.”
Collins is all about energy. He’s loud, boisterous at times, is a chest-bumper, and brought the “money down” sign-fest to Chapel Hill.
Some may even say he’s a tad over the top. Or, he’s just a highly enthusiastic football coach who loves his work. That’s how he wants his players to approach the game.
“We can play free,” veteran defensive end Des Evans said. “And that’s what I wanted coming to this university. I’m stepping into myself right now.”
By playing free, it comes with the attack mindset Collins employs in his schemes. Everyone on that side of the ball can flap the wings of their games some, instead of being stuffed into tight boxes, so to speak.
Evans’ vast potential hasn’t quite been tapped, but perhaps Collins and his chaos-central style might actually do that.
UNC has plenty of talent on that side of the ball, but statistically has not performed defensively to its potential. Collins might get this group to play more to their natural skills instead of being in a scheme overly controlled by calls, zones, and reliance the plan, even when it starts to fail.
Prior to becoming head coach at Temple, Collins was one of the nation’s most respected defensive coordinators, serving in the role at Florida (2015-16), Mississippi State (2013-14, co-DC: 2011-12), FIU (2010) and his alma mater, Western Carolina (2002-05).
Highlights of his career as a coordinator included ranking among the nation’s top 10 in total defense in each of his two seasons at Florida (No. 8 in 2015 and No. 5 in 2016), ranking among the top 25 nationally in total defense (18th – 2013) in two seasons running Mississippi State’s defense.
At the time, Collins was the only coach to ever be nominated for the Broyles Award, given to college football’s top assistant coach, at three different schools (FIU – 2010, Mississippi State – 2014 and Florida – 2015).
Collins then tried his hand as a head coach. He was at Georgia Tech from 2019-2022 leading the Yellow Jackets to a 10-28 overall and 7-19 in the ACC. Before that stop, he was the head coach at Temple for two seasons, leading the Owls to a 15-10 overall record, including 11-5 in the American Athletic Conference.
Now, he’s running Mack Brown’s defense, and so far, has guys on that side of the ball more excited than any time in recent years. They love the approach, the trust, and being turned loose.
“Just go ahead full speed and full throttle and trust his words and what he has aligned for us,” Echols said. “And give him everything we’ve got because he’s going to give us everything he’s got.”
Collins has also given them intensity, chaos, and freedom, too.