North Carolina is at home again Tuesday night with Clemson visiting the Smith Center for a 7 PM tip.

Carolina is coming off an emotional and highly intense home win over Duke, while the Tigers are coming off an emotional and highly intense home loss to Virginia by a single point.

Third-ranked UNC is 18-4 overall and 10-1 in the ACC. Clemson is 14-7 and 4-6.

Here are our picks