Florida State visits the Smith Center on Saturday as North Carolina is back home for a couple of games before leaving Chapel Hill again.

The Seminoles come in struggling and ravaged by injuries. After winning six consecutive games, which included a victory at Syracuse, two over Miami, and one over Duke, the Seminoles have dropped five consecutive contests, including at home to Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

The Tar Heels rebounded from their ugly home loss to Duke last weekend to snag a two-point win at Clemson on Tuesday night.

UNC is 17-7 overall and 9-5 in the ACC, while FSU is 13-10 and 6-7.

Here are our picks: