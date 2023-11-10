The new-look Tar Heels are back in action Sunday afternoon as Lehigh visits to Smith Center for a 2 PM tip.

North Carolina is coming off an 86-70 season-opening victory over Radford at the Dean Dome. Carolina trailed late in the first half but pulled away in the second half for the win marking the beginning of Hubert Davis’ third season at the helm.

Nine Tar Heels played ten or more minutes with another playing eight minutes. UNC was paced by Armando Bacot’s 25 points and 13 rebounds.

The Mountain Hawks lost their opener to Cornell, 84-78, at home. Guards scored 56 of Lehigh’s points in the game, as only two players that aren’t guards scored. The Mountain Hawks finished last season at 16-14 overall, and were 11-7 in the Patriot League.

The game will air on the ACCN.

Here is what our staff thinks will happen with Lehigh visiting UNC: